Wellington not-for-profit organisations receive funding from the Bodangora Wind Farm community benefit fund

Updated April 2 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 1:00pm
Wellington Redbacks Rugby Club will receive funding. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Ten Wellington not-for-profit organisations have received a combined total of $61,206 from the Bodangora Wind Farm community benefit fund for 2022/23.

