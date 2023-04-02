Ten Wellington not-for-profit organisations have received a combined total of $61,206 from the Bodangora Wind Farm community benefit fund for 2022/23.
Out of the $85,000 available the remaining funding will be rolled over into the 2024 annual funding stream.
Following committee recommendation councillors agreed the following groups will have funding presented to them:
Successful applicants will have a notification sent to them.
Unsuccessful applicants will be advised of the council's Grants Hub, as well as other funding opportunities and any advice to assist future applications for council financial assistance.
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey said as a representative of council on the community benefit fund committee there wasn't one project the committee decided wasn't worthy of support.
"We met earlier this month [March] to consider the applications being made under the provisions of the funding," he said.
"There were a good range of projects and not one that the committee decided wasn't worthy of support."
Cr Ivey said one comment that was made in the meeting was that the current limit of $10,000 per application was too little.
READ MORE:
"The number of small projects like soccer clubs getting new shirts or cricket clubs getting cricket nets are being exhausted and there's a feeling among many that we should perhaps look at a bigger picture," he said.
"We need a more coordinated approach and potentially bigger picture items could be funding over a number of years."
One example the deputy mayor gave was Rygate Park which has a cricket pitch, synthetic netball courts, touch football fields, tennis courts and an athletics track but no electric score board.
"It would probably cost them $80,000 and some of the teams have some funds but if they could apply for $20,000 they could put it in sooner," he said.
Mayor Mathew Dickerson said it was disappointing they could only give away $61,000 of the $85,000 available.
"It seems like raising the allocation would be a good idea," he said.
It was unanimously voted upon that the council would review the current Bodangora Wind Farm Grant Guidelines to increase the current limit of $10,000 per application.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.