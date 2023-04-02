Artists, volunteers, stockists, councillors, staff and locals joined Minister Ben Franklin to celebrate a major milestone in the Gilgandra Cultural Precinct project - upgrades to the Coo-ee Heritage Centre - and there is more on the horizon calling visitors and locals to visit in the future.
Council's Activation and Communications Manager, Kathryn Larkin said there were still gallery spaces to open in the Coo-ee Heritage Centre, with the Allan Wise Gallery to follow as well as the Joy Trudgett Gallery soon to commence construction.
The Allan Wise Gallery focuses on Gilgandra's history and the local story of mate-ship and spirit that remains the backbone of our region.
"Curated by the Gilgandra Museum and Historical Society, we are looking forward to seeing our history brought to life in this gallery," she said.
The Joy Trudgett Gallery will host the local Aboriginal experience, The Meeting Place project.
Gilgandra is known as a "meeting place" between three Aboriginal nations - Wiradjuri, Kamilaroi and Wailwan.
Developed in collaboration with the local Aboriginal stakeholder group, The Meeting Place celebrates the stories, past and present, of the community. Designed with digital engagement, audio stories, a wheel through display, 3D artwork, story wall and an education and meeting place, the gallery will immerse, inspire and educate.
New interactive displays have been added to the Coo-ee Gallery, with a 'Coo ee Calling Experience' featured in the gallery.
The 'Ladies Behind the Lines' experience, will also tell the story of the Coo-ee March through the eyes of the women as they experienced a new way of life from 1915. A powerful expression of hope and excitement turned to fear and sorrow.
"The Gilgandra Cultural Precinct continues to expand its connection, with murals to be installed along the Gilgandra Museum northern wall and near the sound shell, an overnight parking trial to commence and additional Coo-ee soldiers to reflect each of those that left Gilgandra in 1915 along the Windmill Walk," Ms Larkin said.
As part of the Gilgandra Cultural Precinct revitalisation project, the Coo-ee Heritage and Visitor Information Centre received new flooring throughout, new climate and light-controlled display cases, new fixtures, accessibility upgrades, air conditioning and a fresh coat of paint. The wider project scope of work also included car park upgrades, an accessible riverside observation deck, yarn circle and landscaping.
Gilgandra Shire mayor, Doug Batten said without the financial support of the State and Federal Governments this project would not have come to fruition.
"Gilgandra now has a Coo-ee Heritage and Visitor Information Centre that in itself is a tourist attraction that celebrates our diverse history in a unique building that continues to attract positive comments from near and far," he said.
"A project like this is not something that is developed alone, there is a whole team of people that has come together to realise something that makes it so special."
Cr Batten said a special thank you was extended to all those involved in the project, from the Gilgandra Museum and Historical Society, to local businesses, contractors, suppliers and advisors, volunteers, all those who gave feedback through Have Your Say opportunities, the active Aboriginal stakeholder group, and of course all the "local legends" who continue to support the precinct.
"An overall aim of the Gilgandra Cultural Precinct is to connect with the Gilgandra CBD, and be a central meeting place to celebrate all that is the Gilgandra Region, there is endless possibilities in this future to stop, stay and enjoy in the Gilgandra Region," he said.
