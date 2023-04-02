Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Upgrades to the Coo-ee Heritage Centre unveiled as tourism booms in Gilgandra

Updated April 2 2023 - 11:25am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GCP Celebration of Upgrades - Kathryn Larkin, Gillian Foran and Minsiter Ben Franklin. Picture supplied
GCP Celebration of Upgrades - Kathryn Larkin, Gillian Foran and Minsiter Ben Franklin. Picture supplied

Artists, volunteers, stockists, councillors, staff and locals joined Minister Ben Franklin to celebrate a major milestone in the Gilgandra Cultural Precinct project - upgrades to the Coo-ee Heritage Centre - and there is more on the horizon calling visitors and locals to visit in the future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.