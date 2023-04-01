Daily Liberal
Bushfire near Hill End declared out after 27 days

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated April 2 2023 - 9:19am, first published 9:12am
Volunteer firefighters on the fireground near Hill End on March 12, 19 days before the blaze was declared out. Picture by the Hill End Rural Fire Brigade
After 27 days, residents and volunteers took a collective sigh of relief when the state's worst bushfire since Black Summer was declared out.

