Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Orana Equestrian Club hosts Competitive and Closed Unrestricted Dressage Competition

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated April 4 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robyne Smith competed in the dressage event in Dubbo. Picture by Belinda Soole
Robyne Smith competed in the dressage event in Dubbo. Picture by Belinda Soole

The sun was shining as 125 competitors from far and wide took to the arena for the Official Competitive and Closed Unrestricted Dressage Competition over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.