Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Comment

Coulton's Catch-up | Where is key funding for the Parkes electorate?

By Mark Coulton
April 2 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Coulton spoke about Parkes' resources sector in parliament last week. Picture supplied
Mark Coulton spoke about Parkes' resources sector in parliament last week. Picture supplied

Tyron and Jolie excel in shearing

Two young people from the Parkes electorate - Tyron Cochrane from Goodooga and Jolie Orcher from Bourke - have excelled in the Junior Golden Shears, a prestigious New Zealand shearing competition. Tyron is only eighteen and is the first Australian to win since 1961 as well as the first Aboriginal Australian ever to win this competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.