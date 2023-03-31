Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo charities call on government to commit to housing promises amidst rise in homelessness

AH
By Allison Hore
April 1 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Boshell, area manager for Mission Australia in Dubbo and the central west, said social housing is critical. Picture by Belinda Soole
Megan Boshell, area manager for Mission Australia in Dubbo and the central west, said social housing is critical. Picture by Belinda Soole

As a new state government is sworn into leadership, homelessness charities are calling on the premier and housing minister to make good on their commitment to building more social housing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.