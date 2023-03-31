Renewable energy created in our region is helping Taronga Zoo and Taronga Western Plains Zoo become a leader in their field in NSW.
The two zoos have become the first in NSW to be 100 per cent powered by renewable electricity.
The switch means the equipment the Wildlife Hospital teams use to treat injured wildlife, the pump that reuses water for seal enrichment and the heat lamps that many primates like to bask in, are all now powered by renewable electricity.
But more importantly for those at both zoos, the clean energy is a step towards helping secure a future for all animals.
Taronga Conservation Society Australia's landmark switch to renewable electricity from Red Energy means every year from now on, approximately 7,000 tonnes CO2 are no longer being released into the atmosphere.
The emissions saved every year is the weight equivalent of about 300 humpback whales.
"Climate change is a key threatening process that has an impact on many of Australia's unique flora and fauna, and wildlife across the globe," Taronga Conservation Society Australia CEO Cameron Kerr AO said.
"More than 1,900 species in Australia are on the brink of extinction and climate change is accelerating this process. However, renewable energy sources such as solar and wind emit little to no greenhouse gas, which is the biggest contributor to climate change."
Taronga had originally set its target to be powered by 100% renewable electricity before 2030 - and the switch means the not-for-profit organisation achieved its goal seven years earlier.
"As a conservation organisation, we are dedicated to safeguarding our planet and securing a future for wildlife," Mr Kerr added.
"Intrinsic within that is a commitment to act with leadership in environmental sustainability and climate change action, and this is a significant milestone in our sustainability journey."
By switching to Red Energy as its electricity provider, Taronga is directly supporting clean electricity generation from a solar farm that is local.
The solar farm on Wiradjuri Country near Wellington is generating the power and it allows Taronga and Red Energy to support the transition to clean energy in NSW.
"This is a really exciting next step in our partnership with Taronga," Red Energy's general manager, Marketing & Sales, Rachel Friend said.
"Red Energy has supported Taronga since 2019 as a principal partner and sponsor of the Taronga Seals for the Wild Presentation. This really seals the deal on a partnership that we hope will encourage families to think about their own choices and what they can do to protect the environment."
This step is just the latest action from Taronga in its sustainability journey.
Taronga has installed more than 500kw of solar panels across both zoos and conducted recent energy audits with the view to implement further efficiencies and savings.
Policies for low-emissions new buildings have been implemented, there's been an increase in usage of donated produce and agricultural by-products for animal feed and a high recycling rate has been achieved.
"Environmental leadership is one of six priorities in Taronga's strategic plan, and we want to lead by example in reducing the impact of our operations and ensure we are doing everything in our power to protect our world and its wildlife," Taronga Conservation Society's Sustainability Manager Bridget Corcoran said.
"Switching to renewable electricity or GreenPower is one of the most impactful ways that businesses and individuals can contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and therefore help to address the climate crisis. I'm so proud that we've been able to model this at Taronga and I hope that we can encourage others to make a change for the wild."
The sustainability commitments come after more projects to protect climate-affected wildlife.
There are two new platypus facilities at Sydney and Dubbo and two new wildlife hospitals which will allow veterinary teams to rescue, rehabilitate and understand more about these animals.
