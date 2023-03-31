Dubbo and Wellington residents could be enjoying a more festive Christmas this year, after councillor Shibli Chowdhury noticed other regional towns went above and beyond at Christmas time and wants our region to do a similar thing.
Putting up a notice of motion at the ordinary council meeting on March 23 for a renewed Christmas campaign with more activities and a larger budget, Cr Chowdhury was extremely happy it passed unanimously.
In 2022, $25,000 was spent on the implementation of a number of activities in the Dubbo and Wellington central business districts, including two community Christmas trees, a shop local campaign across the Local Government Area, decorations and lighting around the Dubbo CBD and CBD flags promoting and celebrating community heroes.
There was also a gift wrapping station undertaken in partnership with local community groups.
However, Cr Chowdhury said he believed there were many social and economic benefits to be gained by council increasing its investment in place-based activation to celebrate the festive season across the area.
Ideas he had included renewing decorations on the community Christmas trees, new festive decorations to attract visitation to the CBDs and greater engagement with the local business community.
The councillors all voted in favour of the Christmas campaign's place-based activation having a budget increase considered for the 2023/24 operational budget.
Compared to other regional and big cities that are doing "really good jobs", Cr Chowdhury said he thought Dubbo was a "little bit behind" so it was important they did something to make the festive season more cheerful.
"I want people to be happy and have people want to take the family outside and do some outdoor activities," he said.
A report from the chief executive officer will also be handed to councillors identifying potential options and costs for improving place-based activation to celebrate the festive season within the Dubbo and Wellington central business districts, in addition to increasing engagement with local business community through campaigns and collaboration.
Cr Chowdhury said he was glad the motion was well supported and that the council would be taking action.
"Dubbo has a lot to offer the community and the local businesses and this notice of motion will help those people," he said.
"The Christmas period is very a festive season and we have a lot of people not only from Dubbo but also outside of Dubbo - we have a few villages around us - come because we are a bigger town and they want to see some action from the Dubbo Council regarding this."
Cr Chowdhury hopes local businesses can come together and work with the council to create a more spectacular setting during the festive period.
"I want some more lighting around the city, to put on Christmas events and just give the community a really nice, cheerful moment," he said.
Cr Chowdhury suggested businesses and local people who have ideas for the Christmas period get in contact with the council so when final plans are made later this year they will have an idea of what the community wants.
