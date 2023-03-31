Daily Liberal
Dubbo Regional Council votes to consider budget increase for 2023 Christmas campaign

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated March 31 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 2:00pm
Dubbo councillor Shibli Chowdhury is excited for a festive Christmas in Dubbo and Wellington. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Dubbo and Wellington residents could be enjoying a more festive Christmas this year, after councillor Shibli Chowdhury noticed other regional towns went above and beyond at Christmas time and wants our region to do a similar thing.

