A band made up mostly of Dubbo hospital workers, that helps them calm down after a long day in the emergency department, will play support to a headline act at the Dubbo Show.
The band, called Where's Andy, has been playing together for around a decade, and drummer Dr Shaun Nugent said they would be setting the scene with some well-loved covers in the lead-up high-energy covers act Furnace and the Fundamentals playing on the Friday night.
"We'd better try to have some energy because, jeez, they've got some," he laughed.
Where's Andy began when a group of ED nurses and doctors - and their relatives - came together to share their love of music and let off some steam after a hard day's work.
The name was chosen for a former member - a well-known Dubbo socialite, according to Dr Nugent - who turned up to only one rehearsal.
"In the early days, a lot of us were linked to the ED in Dubbo Base Hospital and we would have the annual Christmas party at my house ... we'd have ambulance officers, doctors, and ward staff, and the band would play as a bit of entertainment," Dr Nugent told the Daily Liberal.
He said they never took being in a band "too seriously" - it was all about having some fun and sharing interests.
"Sometimes getting practices together, depending on who's at work, can be a challenge at times but we're certainly trying to get together as much as possible in the lead up to the Dubbo Show."
These days, many of the band members have moved on from the ED but life as a hospital worker can still be stressful. Dr Nugent is a GP VMO Director of Day Treatment at the Dubbo Base Hospital.
"It is quite important to have that outlet to go and let your hair down a bit, and play that bit of music," Dr Nugent said.
"I play the drums, so you get to thump on something. It's a good outlet and an escape from the usual work.
"This town is growing and medical services are in higher and higher demand, so it's a nice little outlet for us."
He said the band enjoyed the "mateship" and having "a lot of fun, really".
Where's Andy is made up of Dr Nugent on drums, emergency ICU nurse Jason Webb on bass and lead vocals, Macquarie Conservatorium teacher James Collingridge on bass (standing in for anaesthetist Seamus Barrett who is on holidays), lead guitarist George Caldin whose father worked in the ED, rheumatologist Joel Riley and guitarist Mark Nugent.
They will be playing a mix of old classic rock, modern country and pop covers at the Dubbo Show on the evening of Friday, May 19, at 6.30pm.
The Dubbo Show 2023 celebrates its 150th anniversary over the weekend of Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21. Find out more at www.dubboshow.org/annual-show
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
