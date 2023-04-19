Daily Liberal
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

Dubbo hospital band Where's Andy to play Dubbo Show 2023

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated April 19 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Collingridge, Shaun Nugent, Jason Webb and George Caldin - members of Where's Andy, the Dubbo hospital band, which will be playing at the Dubbo Show in May. Picture by Belinda Soole
James Collingridge, Shaun Nugent, Jason Webb and George Caldin - members of Where's Andy, the Dubbo hospital band, which will be playing at the Dubbo Show in May. Picture by Belinda Soole

A band made up mostly of Dubbo hospital workers, that helps them calm down after a long day in the emergency department, will play support to a headline act at the Dubbo Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.