Dubbo's drive-through testing centre to close as new COVID-19 wave sweeps community

After a year in operation, the Dubbo RAAF base COVID-19 testing site is set to close tomorrow, leaving the town with no drive-through testing facility.
But amidst a new wave of COVID-19 in the community, Histopath Diagnostic Specialists - the operator's of Dubbo's COVID-19 testing centre - are urging people who may have symptoms to keep coming forward for testing at a new walk-in site.
"We have observed a new wave of transmission through the community these past few weeks driven largely by XBB and its sublineages," Greg Granger, director of strategic operations at Histopath Diagnostic Specialists, told the Daily Liberal.
XBB - which has a number of sub variants - is the latest strain of COVID-19 to sweep the community, and experts warn it is "highly contagious". According to NSW Health reports, XBB now makes up the majority of COVID-19 cases in the state.
In the week up until the 23rd of March, there were 345 positive PCR and rapid antigen tests recorded in the Western NSW Local Health District. This was the highest number of COVID-19 cases recorded in any health district in the state outside of the greater Sydney area.
Mr Granger urged people who experience flu-like symptoms to continue coming forward for testing and check their eligibility for booster shots.
"Western NSW has the highest rate of COVID-19 notifications by rural and regional Local Health District, so we will ensure that there is no disruption to [testing] accessibility," he said.
"We echo the advice of NSW Health to remain vigilant and to seek a COVID-19 test when symptoms present, especially those considered more vulnerable or those who work in high-risk settings where forward transmission is more likely."
"However, being up to date with your COVID-19 vaccinations remains your best defence against serious illness, so we encourage everyone to check their eligibility for the 2023 booster."
The COVID testing site at the old Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) depot opened in April last year after the closure of the Dubbo Showgrounds drive-in clinic which saw thousands pass through it during lockdown.
But due to planned redevelopment at the depot, the site will close after Friday's operations.
"We thank Maas Group for providing this space for community testing these past 12 months," Mr Granger said.
The new walk-in COVID-19 testing centre will open on Saturday morning and be located at 1/207 Brisbane Street in Dubbo.
Testing will be available at the Brisbane Street site between 8am to 4pm, seven days a week.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
