Education

Mental health and wellbeing key focus at western NSW Primary Principals Association conference in Dubbo

By Allison Hore
Updated March 31 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 12:30pm
Anne Van Dartel, president of the Dubbo Primary Principals' Council, and Robyn Evans, president of the Primary Principals' association. Picture by Allison Hore
Despite challenges presented by staff shortages and high teacher turnover - primary school principals from across western NSW focused on the positives when they met for their annual conference in Dubbo this week.

