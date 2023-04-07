Daily Liberal
Dubbo's multicultural food scene bolsters demand for goat meat

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
April 8 2023 - 6:00am
Kaidyn Mohr from Bourke Street Butchery, Dubbo, prepares a goat from The Gourmet Goat Lady at Collie. Picture by Belinda Soole
Kaidyn Mohr from Bourke Street Butchery, Dubbo, prepares a goat from The Gourmet Goat Lady at Collie. Picture by Belinda Soole

Have you ever eaten goat meat? Dubbo butchers have been selling more of it, and they say as the area becomes more multicultural, it will become a staple.

