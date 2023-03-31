Respiratory and sleep specialist Dr Amy McLean has been working with patients in Dubbo for the past twelve months.
Now - in a first of its kind project - she's taking her expertise to Tonga to help people there get a better night's sleep too.
"The Tonga project has been in my mind for many years but is now coming together," she told the Daily Liberal.
"I am working with a fantastic company - Pacific Sleep - to allow the Tongan medical team to diagnose and manage obstructive sleep apnoea and severe sleep disorders.
"They have never been able to do this before."
Dr McLean - who splits her time between the Macquarie Health Collective in Dubbo and two clinics in Sydney - has had a long connection to Tonga.
She first visited the small island nation in 1997 as a medical student and said she had an "amazing time" there.
"I've always wanted to go back and contribute in some way to the health care there. I have never done a project like this before though," she said.
"I guess my role has been to bring the team together and try to raise awareness. We're getting back there in May and I can't wait."
Over in Tonga, Dr McLean is working with a local medical team to help them diagnose and treat sleep apnoea, which is a potentially serious medical condition that happens when your throat becomes partly or completely blocked while you're asleep, causing you to stop breathing.
Sleep apnoea sufferers often stop breathing for up to 90 seconds before briefly waking up to restart their breathing, this makes it very difficult for them to get a full night's sleep.
It's estimated that about five percent of Australians have sleep apnoea, with around one in four men over the age of 30 affected.
Symptoms include insomnia, loud snoring, gasping for air during sleep, awakening with a dry mouth, morning headache and excessive daytime sleepiness.
The good news for sufferers is that it's "highly treatable", said Dr McLean.
Treatment can include lifestyle changes like losing weight and cutting back on alcohol consumption as well as the use of a machine that pumps air into the throat to stop it collapsing while sleeping, known as a 'continuous positive airway pressure', or CPAP, device.
Dr McLean said the price of these machines has been one obstacle for the Tonga project and she's calling on the community for their help.
"One of the trickier to solve parts of the project is that the treatment for sleep apnoea involves machines are quite expensive when they are new," she said.
"That's why we are looking for any used but working gear that people don't need anymore that we can fix up and get over to Tonga."
Dubbo locals who have second-hand sleep apnoea equipment that they don't need - including machines, tubing or masks - can drop it off to the Macquarie Health Collective, at 165 Brisbane Street in Dubbo.
The equipment will then be restored and sent over to Tonga.
