A number of Dubbo Cycle Club's top talents have been in action at the Oceania Track Titles at the Anna Mears Velodrome in Brisbane.
There's been a number of elite results recorded in races featuring riders from New Zealand, Cook Islands, Fiji, Guam, Samoa, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu.
Given the Dubbo riders have progressed through the junior grades and towards the elite competition there has been some extremely fierce rivalries with some of the best competitors in the world.
Here's how the first three days of competition unfolded.
Danny Barber kicked off proceedings in the qualifying for the Elite Men's Teams Sprint by taking roughly .2 of a second gain on the current world champion, Thomas Cornish.
He went on to finish fourth in the teams sprint in a fine display and although a medal was not won, some real dazzling times revealed his great ride.
Kurt Eather kept his cool to gain a fifth placed finish in a frantic in the scratch race where the pace was brutal immediately from the start gun.
Barber was back again and set a new personal best in the qualifying for the sprint with a time of 9.837 over 200m.
In the first round he easily beat Blake Long (WA) and moved on to face Byron Davies in round two. Davies gave the boy from Dubbo too much lead and Barber wound it up to win convincingly in a smart piece of riding.
Barber then came up against world champion and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Matthew Glaetzer and in a tight tussle to the line was beaten by only half a wheel.
This wouldn't be the last time Barber competed against the very best at the titles either, with five days of competition in total held at Brisbane.
Ben Anderson was racing in the green and gold for the first time and he qualified second in the under 18 Teams Pursuit.
Kurt Eather came in eighth in the Omnium Scratch Race while Haylee Fuller was in a similar position and picked up points for the Omnium overall. Barber took the initiative in the Elite Men's Keirin with a brave move in the first heat to move to the front of the bunch to take control and move into the semi-final.
Fuller rode the Omnium Tempo race and finished with 16 points for the overall which was a good effort given the elite New Zealand riders filled the first four positions.
Barber took the Keirin a long way out to ride a similar way in round one and he unfortunately got kept higher on the track and lost some momentum in a race of winner takes all.
Kurt Eather ran a good race in the men's Omnium Tempo race and finished eighth.
In the elimination event of the omnium, Fuller was caught out early and was eliminated after just missing out and Kurt Eather was eliminated around mid-field. In the points race for the Omnium, Kurt rode well to be with the front runners but managed a midfield top ten finish in a fast-paced race. The youngster Dylan Eather hung onto the field and finished with them to gain a lesson in courage during an incredible passed race.
Closer to home the track season is coming to an end with the long-time sponsor Dubbo Hard Core Soils sponsoring the last wheelrace of the year on the last tracing racing night of the year.
It will be another fun and social time at the track, as the line up of tiny tots race safely around other riders in front of their families.
