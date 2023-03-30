Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Danny Barber and Dubbo riders impress at the Oceania Track Titles

By Newsroom
Updated March 31 2023 - 11:02am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danny Barber has again had his name up in lights while riding against some of the world's best at the Oceania titles. Picture by Andrew Trovis Photography
Danny Barber has again had his name up in lights while riding against some of the world's best at the Oceania titles. Picture by Andrew Trovis Photography

A number of Dubbo Cycle Club's top talents have been in action at the Oceania Track Titles at the Anna Mears Velodrome in Brisbane.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.