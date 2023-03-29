A car accident near the intersection of Bourke and River Streets in Dubbo led to temporary road closures on Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to the scene at 4.10pm.
A spokesperson for police said the accident was caused by an older gentleman who suffered a medical episode while driving. They added there were no fatalities.
The ambulance, Volunteer Rescue Association and Fire and Rescue vehicles were present at the scene.
Roads were closed to assist the driver. Motorists were asked to use Purvis Lane and Fitzroy Street as alternative routes. Roads reopened about 5pm.
