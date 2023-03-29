Daily Liberal
Road reopens after accident near Dubbo intersection

By Newsroom
Updated March 29 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 5:21pm
A police vehicle near the scene of the accident on Bourke Street. Picture by Nick Guthrie
A car accident near the intersection of Bourke and River Streets in Dubbo led to temporary road closures on Wednesday afternoon.

