Dubbo Hockey Association (DHA) is hopeful moving junior competition matches from Sundays to Saturdays will keep the competition and quality of play developing.
Junior games were moved to Sunday during the past two years and that allowed the DHA to grow the league as there was little competition with other sports.
But, with a platform now built, things will revert back to Saturday.
READ ALSO:
The main reason for the move is to allow the talented juniors to be a part of representative teams and play at carnivals which are often held on a Sunday.
To get the ball rolling for the year, a registration day for the new season will be held this Saturday, April 1 at Pioneer Park.
Potential future Hockeyroos and Kookaburras are urged to sign up ahead of the new junior season beginning on April 29 after the school holidays.
The senior season will start April 19.
There will be a fun, family feel around the registration day with bacon and egg rolls and coffee also on offer.
The registration day starts from 10am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.