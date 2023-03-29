Daily Liberal
Andrew Corcoran confirmed as Central West Blue Bulls rugby coach for 2023

Riley Krause
Riley Krause
Updated March 29 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 12:00pm
Andrew Corcoran, who took over as Boorowa Rugby Club's head coach six years ago, will take the reigns of the Blue Bulls for 2023. Picture by Central West Rugby.
There's a new man in charge of bringing glory to Central West rugby and the long-time coach believes his lack of allegiance to the region's premier competition will keep him in good stead.

