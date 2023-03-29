Daily Liberal
Mitchell Highway upgrade between Bathurst and Orange to take 18 months

By Newsroom
March 29 2023 - 12:00pm
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, centre, at Guyong in 2021 with Evan Kew, Aaron Berry, Pauline Malolepszy Trevor Edwards and Bec Bergmann.
A 1.7-kilometre section near the Beekeeper's Inn will be the next major construction zone as the multi-year upgrade of the Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange continues.

