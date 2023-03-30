Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Environment

Macquarie Marshes landholders say mass bird breeding events becoming less common

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated March 31 2023 - 8:48am, first published March 30 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Garry Hall, president of the Macquarie Marshes Environmental Landholders Association, says generational farming is all about trying to leave the land in a better condition. Pictures by Leanne Hall
Garry Hall, president of the Macquarie Marshes Environmental Landholders Association, says generational farming is all about trying to leave the land in a better condition. Pictures by Leanne Hall

Around three hours north-west of Dubbo is a wetland so crucial to Australia's biodiversity it is Ramsar-listed as one of international importance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.