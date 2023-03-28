Daily Liberal
Mayoral memo | Teaching children about the responsibilities of local government

By Mathew Dickerson
March 28 2023 - 3:00pm
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson is passionate about teaching the young generation about local government.
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson is passionate about teaching the young generation about local government.

The Board of Education in NSW has broken the Primary School syllabus up in to six Key Learning Areas (KLAs).

