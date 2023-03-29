Daily Liberal
Home/News/Business
Business

Business NSW predicts job cuts, but Dubbo Chamber says the region is strong

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated March 29 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Chamber of Commerce president Errin Williamson says the region is strong and will weather the storm presented by spiralling business costs. Picture by Belinda Soole
Dubbo Chamber of Commerce president Errin Williamson says the region is strong and will weather the storm presented by spiralling business costs. Picture by Belinda Soole

It's not just households that are at the mercy of the rising cost of living - it's businesses, too, and according to a new survey, over 20 per cent are considering cutting staff due to cost pressures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.