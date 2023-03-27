It's one of the Blue Mountains' most notorious stretches, but imagine being confronted by an out-of-control truck on the Great Western Highway at Mount Victoria.
Incredible dashcam footage, posted on the Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page, has shown a truck carrying a load of around 40 tonnes heading down Mount Victoria's steep descent after losing its brakes.
The truckie gets on the horn to alert motorists as the out-of-control heavy-mover works its way through traffic, with a number of the cars heading over double lines to avoid an accident.
A car towing a caravan battles to shift and the truck is forced to lean towards the highway's verge, before eventually finding one of the safety ramps on the Great Western Highway.
