A frustrating run of near misses was ended in fine fashion on Sunday when High Court won the $100,000 Wellington Cup and put himself in contention for a spot in the $2 million Big Dance.
Trained by Rod Northam at Scone and ridden well by Grant Buckley, High Court finished best to take out Sunday's Big Dance-eligibility feature in front of another big Wellington crowd.
It was a welcome return to winning ways after Northam watched the seven-year-old gelding place in three of the four starts prior to Sunday.
"It's great. I'm just relived for the horse to win a race," Northam told Sky Thoroughbred Central.
"He's been knocking on the door and a few things have gone wrong a few times in races but he did the job today. It was super."
Having previously sat deeper in fields before motoring home, High Court sat closer to the lead throughout Sunday's (1700m) trip.
With 62kg on his back, High Court sat behind leader, 63kg top weight and $3.10 favourite For Valour from the famed Waterhouse and Bott stable.
Buckley got his charge to the lead at the top of the straight and fought on well to win by a half-length while For Valour hung on for second - also earning a Big Dance chance - while Just A Brother ($6) flashed home in eye-catching fashion to steal third from Island Press ($12).
Buckley said post-race he was pleased to find himself closer to the front in the run.
"I was sort of glad I was where I was. I didn't have to make so much ground so quickly with that weight and it's a credit to the horse. He's a real fighter and Rod has done a great job. He was probably unlucky the other day at Eagle Farm but he got the job done today."
The win was High Court's ninth in career start 49 and Buckley has been in the saddle for all but one of those victories.
"He's a real honest campaigner and has been around awhile," the jockey added.
"I've had a lot of luck on the horse. He was formerly trained by Jeff Englebrecht and he did a good job and now he's with Rod and Rod hasn't taken a step back. It's been a good effort."
While the cup went to Scone and the Wellington Boot was won by Wyong trainer Kristen Buchanan and Everlong, the local region had reason to celebrate during the running of the Wellington Town Plate sprint.
The 1100m event was won by Dubbo trainer Brett Robb and Moetta.
It was a fine return to form for the six-year-old Moetta after a disappointing last-placed finish at Wyong last time out.
While stablemate Boom Boom Basil jumped a $2.70 favourite, Moetta was given the vote of confidence by Robb pre-race and he delivered in a third-of-a-length win from Washington Towers ($4.80) and Safado ($15).
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
