Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

High Court wins Wellington Cup for Scone trainer Rod Northam

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated March 27 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jockey Grant Buckley chats with trainer Rod Northam after the pair combined with High Court and won Sunday's Wellington Cup. Picture by Amy McIntyre

A frustrating run of near misses was ended in fine fashion on Sunday when High Court won the $100,000 Wellington Cup and put himself in contention for a spot in the $2 million Big Dance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.