Dubbo Melanoma March raises over $27,000 for Australia-first cancer psychology trial | Photos

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated March 28 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 4:00am
Melanoma's psychological impacts: Dubbo raises $27k for Australia-first trial
Melanoma's psychological impacts: Dubbo raises $27k for Australia-first trial

Beloved Dubbo community members who have died from melanoma were remembered, and a huge $27,000 was raised, at a Dubbo event to beat melanoma on the weekend.

