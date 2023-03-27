Melanoma's psychological impacts: Dubbo raises $27k for Australia-first trial

Beloved Dubbo community members who have died from melanoma were remembered, and a huge $27,000 was raised, at a Dubbo event to beat melanoma on the weekend.
Around 200 people gathered at River Foreshore on Tubba-Gah Country for the Dubbo Melanoma March on Saturday, March 25.
They shared a dual purpose: to raise money for an Australia-first trial by the Melanoma Institute that looks at the psychological impact of melanoma on advanced patients, and to raise awareness about the toll 'glamourising' tanning is having on individuals.
Melanoma advocate, Dubbo high school teacher and mum-of-four, Sam Coyle, thanked the community for their donations and for coming out and supporting the march.
"We raised above and beyond," Ms Coyle told the Daily Liberal.
"We're so thankful. It was really good to see people either participating or donating or both, and we are so thankful for everyone who has jumped on and supported us any way they can.
"It was so good to see people turning up and walking with us. We were able to get around and speak to a lot of people and they were giving us their story as well so we were finding more people who had an effect with melanoma or knew someone who did.
"It opened up a lot of doors for communication and awareness. There was a really good buzz down there."
Individuals who have been touched by melanoma shared their stories and Dubbo Private Hospital oncologist, Dr Rajat Rai, spoke about his work.
Ms Coyle said it was "really good" to hear a professional speak about his view on melanoma and share a strong message to "look for its effect on your body".
Ms Coyle will continue her volunteer work raising money and awareness for the Cancer Council and Melanoma Institute, including public speaking engagements.
"In my day-to-day, I'll keep sharing my story with people, and with my teaching, embed it where I can - wear a hat, and encourage the kids at school and my own kids to do the same," she said.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
