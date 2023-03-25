Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Nsw Election

Dubbo second in the state for early voting, final data reveals

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated March 25 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo second in the state for early voting, final data reveals

Dubbo was second only to Bega for the electorate with the highest percentage of early votes, final data from the NSW Electoral Commission reveals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.