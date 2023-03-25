Dubbo second in the state for early voting, final data reveals

Dubbo was second only to Bega for the electorate with the highest percentage of early votes, final data from the NSW Electoral Commission reveals.
Out of almost 58,000 enrolled voters in the electorate, 25,311 decided to vote early - either by pre-poll or postal vote. This means 43.7 percent of voters in the electorate decided to have their say before election day.
In Bega - the only electorate with a higher percentage of early votes than Dubbo - 43.78 percent of people cast their vote before election day.
Despite the high number of early votes, local candidates say booths across the electorate had a "steady flow" of people on election day.
"There's always a lull around lunch time, but we've seen pretty good numbers all through the morning," said Nationals candidate Dugald Saunders, as he handed out 'how to vote' cards at Dubbo South Public School on Saturday.
"I voted at Bunninyong at about midday today and have been to a few other booths and the vibe's been really good, there are a lot of people out and about which is fantastic to see. People seem to be enjoying the experience I think."
The state's largest electorate of Barwon also saw a significant number of early votes, with almost a third of people casting their vote before election day.
Of the 53,732 voters in Barwon, 16,920 - or 31.49 percent - had their say at the pre-polls or via postal vote.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.