It might be their only pre-season trial but the Dubbo Demons are eager to get back on the park next weekend when they take on Tumbarumba.
The two clubs will meet in the annual Izac Cornell match, honouring the late member of both involved groups on Saturday afternoon.
Both the men's and women's Demons sides will be in action, with the first game starting at 3pm at South Dubbo Oval.
Normally, AFL Central West holds a pre-season gala day for all their clubs which was set to be held in Dubbo this year but while that has been cancelled, Demons president Tom Skinner believes Saturday's games should still be a lot of fun.
"I'm disappointed that the season launch got canned and isn't going to go ahead," he said.
"It was supposed to be a few weekends after it but it's exciting to play our annual Izac Cornell Memorial match against Tumbarumba.
"They won their competition last year."
Playing in the Upper Murray Football League, Tumbarumba defeated Cudgewa 13.11.89 to 8.1.49 in their grand final last year.
Ahead of round one on April 29, Skinner believes Saturday's match should be a good chance for the teams to blow a few cobwebs out.
"They are a good team," he said.
"They aren't quite bringing a full squad up because a few of their guys are from Albruy-Wodonga but they are going to bring up enough of a team to have a hit-out with us.
"It's always a good time with them because they are a good bunch of people."
After finishing third last year in the Men's Tier 1 competition, runners-up in the women's grade and fourth in the Tier 2 Men's season, the Demons are looking to improve in 2023.
Having not won a first grade competition since 2007, the Demons will likely be one of the better teams in the AFL Central West again this season, with both the Bathurst Giants and Bushrangers also highly competitive.
One side who has had success in previous years is the women's team, coached by Pete Martinoli.
Dubbo took out the 2018 competition and have been one of the premiership favourites ever since.
"Although they don't have a female football team, their ladies netball team gives it a crack," he said.
"That's just so our men and women can have a hit-out before the season which we greatly appreciate."
Isaac Heath has been one of the standouts for the Demons and while the talented forward is leaving Dubbo and moving to Orange it is understood he will still play for Terry Lyons' side in 2023.
Adrian Hickey and Andrew Grinter have also both joined the club from the Bushrangers.
Round one for all three grades will begin on April 29, with a draw expected to be released in the coming days.
