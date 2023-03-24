Daily Liberal
St Pat's aim to make it three in a row against Forbes in Brendon 'Stubby' Collits Memorial

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated March 24 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 1:00pm
After a decade of honouring the memory of Brendon 'Stubby' Collits with a pre-season clash, this Saturday will be the last time Forbes and St Pat's play for the cup carrying the name of their former hooker.

MATES coming together, playing hard, but playing with a smile - that was what the late Brendon 'Stubby' Collits loved about rugby league and for the last decade that's how he has been honoured.

