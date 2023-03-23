Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo electorate among the most popular in NSW for early pre-poll voting

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated March 23 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A big percentage of voters in the Dubbo electorate have already cast their ballot. Picture by Belinda Soole

A real eagerness to have their voice heard or a desire to avoid the crowds on Saturday?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.