A real eagerness to have their voice heard or a desire to avoid the crowds on Saturday?
Whatever it may be, the voters of the Dubbo electorate are casting their votes early.
Latest figures from the NSW Electoral Commission show that as of Thursday lunchtime, 24.03 per cent of eligible voters across the electorate had already cast their ballot.
READ ALSO:
The only electorates with a higher rate of early voting are Myall Lakes (25.78 per cent) on the mid-north coast and Bega (24.89 per cent) on the south coast.
There have been 242 postal votes submitted in Dubbo, which has a total number of 57,915 eligible voters.
In nearby Barwon, the largest electorate in the state, 17.69 per cent of voters have got in early while 19.18 per cent have already had their say in Orange.
Pre-poll voting opened last Friday, March 18, and early voting stations remain open until 6pm Friday, March 24.
On election day, Saturday, March 25, polling booths will be open from 8am until 6pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.