Daily Liberal

Joe Ingles and Bucks consolidate top spot in NBA

By Jasper Bruce
Updated March 23 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 2:45pm
Joe Ingles and the Milwaukee Bucks have moved two wins clear atop the NBA's Eastern Conference. (AP PHOTO)

Joe Ingles and the Milwaukee Bucks have moved two wins clear atop the NBA's Eastern Conference with a 130-94 demolition of easybeats San Antonio.

