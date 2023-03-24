Election day is almost upon us - it's time to have your say in the state's future!
On March 25, all NSW residents aged 18 and above will have to vote to elect one person to represent the electorate in the lower house and 21 of the 42 members of the upper house.
In Dubbo, there are six candidates running for election - Dugald Saunders for the Nationals, Josh Black for Labor, Kate Richardson for the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party, Robyn Thomas for the Greens, Mark Littlejohn for the Legalise Cannabis Party and David Nugent for the Sustainable Australia Party.
The party who picks up the most spots in the lower house - either the Dominic Perrottet-led Liberal National coalition or the Chris Minns-led Labor party - will go on to form government.
If you're not among the 25 percent of voters who've already had their say in the pre-polls, use this convenient map to find out where you can cast your vote and pick up a democracy sausage.
Ballimore Public School, Bomen Street, Ballimore
Buninyong Public School, Myall Street, Dubbo
Cudgegong Valley Public School, 47-65 Madeira Road, Mudgee
Dubbo College Delroy Campus, East Street, Dubbo
Dubbo College South Campus, Fitzroy Street, Dubbo
Dubbo North Public School, Fitzroy Street, Dubbo
Dubbo South Public School, Fitzroy Street, Dubbo
Eumungerie Public School, Wheaton Street, Eumungerie
Geurie Public School, Narragal Street, Geurie
Gulgong Memorial Hall, Herbert Street, Gulgong
Hargraves Public School, Merinda Street, Hargraves
Mudgee High School Denison Street, Mudgee
Mudgee Police & Citizens Youth Club, Market Street, Mudgee
Mumbil Public School Apsley Crescent, Mumbil
Narromine Public School, Meringo Street, Narromine
Orana Heights Public School Oak Street, Dubbo
Stuart Town Public School, Burrendong Way, Stuart Town
Tomingley Memorial Hall, Newell Highway, Tomingley
Trangie Central School, Derribong Street, Trangie
Wellington High School, Arthur Street, Wellington
Wellington Public School - Gould League Hall, Maxwell Street, Wellington
Wesley House Community Centre Dubbo, Church Street, Dubbo
Wongarbon Public School, 28 Railway Street, Wongarbon
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
