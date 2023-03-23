Daily Liberal
NSW Election 2023: Where are Dubbo's candidates directing their preferences?

By Allison Hore
Updated March 23 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 12:00pm
Candidates and their supporters hand out 'how to vote' cards outside the pre-poll booths at the Wesley House Community Centre in Dubbo. Picture by Belinda Soole

Most candidates in the Dubbo and Barwon electorates are not directing any preferences to other parties on their 'how to vote' cards this year - instead calling on voters to "just vote 1" for their preferred candidate.

