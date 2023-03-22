In September 2022, Dave Littlefield suffered what he called the "worst loss" of his career.
Having devoted the last 20-plus years of his life to boxing, the Orange man found himself in the position to battle it out for an Australian masters title.
Things could not have gone worse.
"Every loss isn't good, but I got stopped in the first round and lost by TKO. I got caught with a shot I didn't see which put me down and the ref called the fight because I struggled to get up," he said.
"It was a low point in my boxing career."
But Littlefield has never been one to give up easily and was back in the gym training the very next day after his heart-breaking loss.
"It was hard mentally, but I'll be honest, straight away after that fight, I said to my coaches that I wanted to challenge for a title again, sooner rather than later," he added.
That chance came this past weekend in the form of a shot at the Boxing NSW masters state welterweight title.
READ ALSO:
While Littlefield was physically prepared for yet another chance at glory, it was mentally where he struggled the most in the lead-up.
"It was the first fight back after getting stopped, so that did cross my mind a couple of times," he said.
"But I used my experience to push it out of my mind and stay positive."
Littlefield started the fight in dominating fashion, establishing his jab early which then built a foundation for his right hand.
The 44-year-old boxing coach felt good after the first two rounds, but started to tire in the third.
"I remembered some of the situations my fighters have been in when they're tired, so in the fourth I pushed hard," he added.
With both fighters still standing come the end of the fight, it was down to the judges to call a winner. In Littlefield's mind, there was never a doubt and that feeling proved the right one, as he was announced the victor by unanimous decision.
"I've come up short so many times before, so it was more relief and a reward for my consistency and persistence over the years," he said.
"For my family and friends to see me train hard for this and come back and win my first title after such a disappointing defeat made it that much more special."
Having finally accomplished his goal, the question of retirement and going out on a high note now looms large. "A lot of people have asked me about that. I'll probably defend this title sometime later in this year and the ultimate goal would be to win a national masters title, before I get too old."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.