Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

NSW police union calls for better housing to attract officers to regions

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
March 24 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Police Association of NSW is calling for more NSW Government funding to fix-up properties used to house police officers and their families moving to Collie and Binnaway. Pictures supplied

Cops in the western area are being forced to live in mouldy houses with peeling lead paint, according to the Police Association of NSW, which claims the situation is affecting staff retention in the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.