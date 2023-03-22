Plenty of cycling medals and action-packed racing over the weekend for the Dubbo Cycle Club.
The Australian Track titles for the U19 through to Elite were held at Anna Mears Velodrome complex in Brisbane while simultaneously the Master's State Championships were being held in Sydney at Dunc Gray Velodrome.
On day one for the U19 and Elite the first medal went to Isabelle Russell in the U19 Women's Scratch Race which was a magnificent set-up for NSW to work as a team to its fullest potential taking out all positions on the podium.
The sprinting and the qualifying for the pursuit proved tough for the Dubbo riders with super fast times in both events with multiple national records being set during the day's proceedings.
Day two saw Ben Anderson set himself up for a great performance in the U19 Men 3km pursuit to ride off for the bronze.
Unfortunately, he was unable to get the better of his rival in a very fast-paced time of 3:19.921 giving only just over a second to the rival Jack Dohler from WA.
On day three of the super tough event, the time trials being contested had riders test their absolute limits.
Anderson and Dylan Eather first up getting 5th and 8th respectively.
Events having Australian records and incredible times set by each of the Dubbo riders' rivals.
The night was to be again able to give the Dubbo club another precious medal by Anderson in the 4km Teams Pursuit in an excellent time of 4:18.045
Day four had Russell back in action with the U19 Womens Madison, widely considered the most difficult event with an abundance of endurance and skill needed to compete well in the event, partnered with Lauren Bates, Russell was brilliant with her partner to take the silver medal against fellow NSW riders to take the top two spots.
READ ALSO:
Anderson fought a brave fight in his Madison after falling, he fought extremely hard with his partner to make amends by clawing back to four points under in a brave ride after losing a lap.
Speed machine Danny Barber was out and making it through to the final of the Keirin he did not disappoint.
He was able to hold off the fastest riders in the country to defend his bronze medal from the fastest in the world Matthew Richardson and Australian record holder in the 1km time trial Tom Cornish.
Haylee Fuller rode an exceptional points race and collected 5th place and Dylan Eather taking a mid-field result in the Elite division points race.
On day five, Barber was able to take yet another bronze in the Teams Sprint with Thomas Cornish and John Trovas in an extremely quick 44.160 only half a second from the Gold.
Anderson and Fuller finished off the competition with a 7th and an 11th in the Points race respectively.
At the Master's competition, Emily Williams specifically training for the 2km Individual pursuit took out the event and caught her rival to grab the gold medal from her rival and a great time of 2:31.998
Erica Lunney had an absolute blistering state championships in the WMAS3 division taking 5 Gold medals and spending quite some time on the podium for a clean sweep of the gold medals that were on offer.
Lunney took the win and gold in the Sprint, Scratch race, Time trial, Keirin and Points race finishing off a very successful weekend for the club
One Silver and four Bronze at the Australian Titles for U19 and Elite and for the Masters at State level it was tallied up as a total of six Gold Medals.
Racing Continues on Tuesday night with a standard program, Tiny Tots ride for free with any children just starting out and ride in front of a supporting crowd to get some smiles on the faces of little, tiny tots.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.