Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo Cycle Club enjoyed a very successful weekend away

By Matthew Gilbert
Updated March 22 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danny Barber (back right) won a bronze medal at the AusCycling Track National Championships. Picture by JChadphotos

Plenty of cycling medals and action-packed racing over the weekend for the Dubbo Cycle Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.