Farmers in the region's huge agriculture sector stand to benefit from knowing how soil carbon farming projects have increased yields on livestock and mixed cropping, as well as how to earn from carbon credit from the Clean Energy Regulator.
Soil carbon scientist Doctor Susan Orgill and farmers who have trialled and succeeded in soil carbon sequestration will gather at Dubbo's Rhino Lodge this Friday, March 24 to share their experience and hands-on knowledge on how the region's farmers could do it too.
"We do believe the Central West region is suitable for soil carbon farming because mixed farming is more common there, they have good rainfall and good soil so it's a prospective area for people to consider soil carbon farming in alignment with their existing production systems," Precision Pastures chief executive Hamish Webb said.
"We have been fielding regular enquiries from local farmers in the area wanting to know more about about the soil carbon projects, be it the fertile soils but also mixed farming with integrated cropping and livestock."
Mr Webb, who is coming to Dubbo with Dr Orgill, runs a cattle and sheep station in Uralla NSW and has been trialling soil carbon farming since 2019 on a 150-hectare portion of his farm, and the result has been astonishing, he said.
"After completing three years of soil carbon activities such as putting out limes and rejuvenating pastures, I was able to show 72 per cent increase in our livestock carrying capacity per hectare.
"Also in the same period, we have increased our soil carbon stocks by 2.4 per cent that equates to $1000 per hectare when registered with the Clean Energy Regulator."
Based on his farming experiences, Mr Webb said, his pasture's carrying capacity was previously 1.1 sheep per hectare and now yielding 1.9 per cent or 70 per cent increase after operating his farm with soil carbon farming techniques.
Mr Webb said soil carbon sequestration allows farmers to continue to use their land as they've always intended to produce and fatten livestock but with the added potential to generate income through carbon credits.
Across the eastern seaboard, Mr Webb's company has 200 "first mover" farmers who are now undertaking or exploring soil carbon projects on their farms.
He said his company, established in 2015, was an independent soil, pasture and carbon agronomy business that meets the increasing demand from Australian farmers considering soil carbon farming.
The company has a focus on soil carbon methods that are a "win-win for producers" because soil carbon farming is "a bit complex", Mr Webb said.
"We're not there to talk about the government's [zero emission] policy because there are other people who can discuss that ... its about how to not take stock or cropping away from farms and growing trees instead but it's more about improving soil health and increasing production while earning credits for it," Mr Webb said.
Other speakers at the seminar are Dubbo farmer Mark Luckie, and Guy Webb who will discuss why and how they are doing soil carbon farming and share their realistic experiences and how it worked for them.
"We have always focused on established production benefits from increasing soil carbon such as improved pasture growth, soil biology and moisture retention, " Mr Webb said.
"If we can get that right first, then the carbon credits will look after themselves."
The Soil Carbon Seminar hosted by Precision Pastures will be held at Rhino Lodge on 14L Camp Road, Dubbo on Friday, March 24 from 8.30am to 12.30pm. Register through Evenbrite by clicking here.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
