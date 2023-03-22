Daily Liberal
Farmers learn about soil carbon farming at free seminar at Rhino Lodge Dubbo

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated March 23 2023 - 10:12am, first published 10:00am
Precision Pasture chief executive Hamish Webb will share his experience about soil carbon farming at the seminar for farmers in Dubbo on Friday. Picture supplied

Farmers in the region's huge agriculture sector stand to benefit from knowing how soil carbon farming projects have increased yields on livestock and mixed cropping, as well as how to earn from carbon credit from the Clean Energy Regulator.

