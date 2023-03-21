A 41-year-old lover of ballroom dancing will have the hopes of hometown Narromine and much of the western area behind him when the new season of Farmer Wants A Wife airs.
Farmer Andrew is one of the five farmers who will be looking for love on the latest season of the Channel 7 reality show.
Andrew describes himself as not the typical farmer, with the love of ballroom dancing proof of that.
He has a passion for farming but after being single for nine years it's time to try something very different.
"I guess I'm here looking for love. It's been missing in my life for a while," he said.
So how does he feel about the prospect of meeting his favourite ladies face-to-face for a television program?
"I've never been on so many dates in my life. I'm nervous," he said.
As well as Farmer Andrew from Narromine, this year's series will also feature Farmer Brad (32, Cootamundra, NSW) Farmer David (29, Pozieres, Queensland), Farmer Brenton (26, Darriam, Victoria), and Farmer Matt (23, Bookham, NSW).
The thirteenth series of Farmer Wants A Wife will air in the coming months.
