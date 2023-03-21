Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

State of natural disaster declared for Dubbo Regional Council LGA following bushfire

By Newsroom
Updated March 21 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Cranbrook bushfire resulted in plenty of smoke around Dubbo earlier this month. Picture by Belinda Soole

A state of natural disaster has been declared for Dubbo Regional Council Local Government Area (LGA) following the Cranbrook bushfire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.