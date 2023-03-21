A state of natural disaster has been declared for Dubbo Regional Council Local Government Area (LGA) following the Cranbrook bushfire.
The fire south of the city started on March 6 and burned through hundreds of hectares before it was brought under control by the Rural Fire Service (RFS).
The natural disaster declaration was an important first step in offering support for local communities under the state-and national-government-funded Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
"This means assistance is available to vulnerable people whose homes or essential household items have been destroyed or damaged, and for business owners and primary producers who have suffered direct damage," Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said.
"Assistance is also available to Dubbo Regional Council to restore essential public assets like local roads.
"I am urging any local homeowner, business owner or primary producer that have suffered direct damage from the fires to investigate what support might be available to them."
Assistance available may include:
For more information, go to https://www.nsw.gov.au/disaster-recovery/natural-disaster-declarations and https://www.raa.nsw.gov.au/disaster-assistance/declarations.
