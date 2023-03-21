The Greens have launched a plan to 'save' the Daling-Baaka River while asserting the next NSW Government must improve water management to prevent disasters like the Menindee fish kills.
On Friday, communities were shocked after millions of wild fish were found floating dead in the Menindee Weir pool, on the Darling-Baaka River. NSW Police set up a emergency operations centre at Menindee after scenes of the environmental tragedy made global news.
Wiradjuri and Badu Island woman and Greens candidate for the state's Upper House, Lynda-June Coe as well as Cate Faehrmann MP, the party's spokesperson for water, are calling for change.
"For too long the Nationals have had free reign over the Darling-Baaka river system. Our rivers are the bloodlines to country and provide life to our communities, the environment, and animal kin," Ms Coe said.
She said it was time for aqua nullius to be overturned and First Nations water rights to be part of a treaty process to ensure long-lasting sustainability and protection of rivers.
The Greens plan to save the Darling-Baaka River aimed to control floodplain harvesting by adhering to legal limits and preparing for water allocations in drier conditions by considering climate projections.
The plan stated the river would be kept flowing by preventing water take until water had reached downstream rivers and wetlands. A Department of Climate, Water and Environment would also be established to remove "undue influence" of big irrigators on water management.
Finally, the plan would restore First Nations rights to water though a treaty process which would give water entitlements to traditional owners and improve cultural flows.
Cate Faehrmann MP said the Liberal-National Coalition had left the Darling-Baaka river on the verge of "ecological collapse" and that the Greens plan laid reforms to protect the river and Menindee Lakes.
"We know climate change means less water in the rivers. Our plan will make sure the limits for each valley are set based on the latest accurate climate data so that when the next drought," Ms Faehrmann said.
"As part of our treaty process with First Nations peoples, we will give water entitlements to Traditional Owners. We will make sure First Nations peoples are meaningfully involved in water management instead of being dismissed with sham consultations.
She said the Coalition could not be "trusted" when it comes to water or the environment.
"The people of NSW are sick of the National Party's mismanagement of water. The Greens want to see a new department of Climate, Water and Environment that manages water."
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
