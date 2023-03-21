Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Greens NSW want to set up a Department of Climate, Water and Environment to protect rivers

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated March 22 2023 - 8:56am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Greens have launched a plan to 'save' the Daling-Baaka River while asserting the next NSW Government must improve water management to prevent disasters like the Menindee fish kills.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.