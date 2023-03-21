In a first for Dubbo, high school students have been given access to research-grade lab equipment for experiments used to genetically engineer human insulin.
The program was initiated by University of Sydney's School of Rural Health through a grant from biotechnology company Amgen. The equipment lent by Amgen has been sourced out from the university to high schools in Western NSW.
Students will model the process of producing insulin for the treatment of diabetes through a series of laboratory classes. Year 10 to 12 students at Dubbo Christian School are conducting the genetic modification of bacteria for themselves.
The experience aims to provide valuable biotechnology skills and practical, real-time and real-world experience to help students better understand some difficult concepts in the HSC biology syllabus.
Zac Francis, biology teacher at Dubbo Christian School, was thrilled for his students to put their lessons into practice.
"For the HSC, this is such a big part of the course, it's really hard to learn just with theory. It's so important for [students] to be able to get some practical hands-on experience with lab equipment and using lab techniques," Mr Francis said.
"To be able to do the experiments for ourselves is a really really beneficial thing for students, specially in our regional area where we don't have the access like they do in Sydney and places like that."
Teachers were given complete teaching materials for the borrowing period and also trained how to deliver the program by university staff in Sydney.
Instead of producing insulin (which has no visual effect), students used a gene that codes for a red glowing protein, from an anemone, to show successful results of gene modification.
"I feel honoured. We've heard from sir what it all meant, it's pretty exciting," year 12 student Josh Dela Cerna said.
"I really like the practical aspect of it because we've been learning part of it during class but actually getting to use the equipment ourselves is really good," year 12 student Mufaro Mavinyu added.
The kit based at the School of Rural Health in Dubbo can cater for up to 12 schools each year.
The first school to receive the equipment was Griffith's Murrumbidgee High School in February. The School of Rural Health already has its next booking for the end of term two, and a third booking at the beginning of term three.
Other schools interested in bringing the program to their students are asked to contact the Sydney team on abe.communications@sydney.edu.au.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
