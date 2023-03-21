As I am sure you already know, this week saw the celebration of World Poetry Day (WPD).
Last century UNESCO established this day to raise awareness of the importance of poetry and its enduring value as a powerful form of creative expression that has a unique ability to connect people.
Many residents would be familiar with my desire to increase levels of communication and connect with our residents so what better excuse do I need than WPD to deliver the Mayoral column in poetry form. I fed our current delivery program to my Artificial Intelligence (AI) friend, ChatGPT, and asked for the high-level themes in poetry form. With some minor tweaks, this is the result.
The Future of Dubbo.
In the heart of this state's Orana Region where mountains meet the plains;
A thriving community perseveres and prospers whether it's shining sun or pouring rains.
Housing choice and affordability are common topics in which we engage and discuss;
With a medley of styles, types and densities as we aim for a life of comfort and no fuss.
We are cutting the red tape for the housing industry providing help as we seek
Urban renewal in Dubbo and Wellington to create something that is unique.
Infrastructure, the backbone of progress and growth for a flourishing economy;
Building roads and bridges and facilities serving the region with autonomy.
The Capital of Western NSW is a transport hub that allows us to stand tall;
And with our Renewable Energy Zone for the good of the nation we will answer the call.
Quality of life, a core focus of the community, in healthcare, safety, heritage and more;
Recreation, education, and cultural experiences the community's spirit, we lovingly restore.
Aboriginal cultural heritage is embraced and our community cherishes the legacy of the land;
Medical services, policing, public art: wellbeing and belonging go hand in hand.
Environmental sustainability is a vital challenge as we face the future with courage and care;
Renewable energy we encourage and promote in every step, every footprint we share.
Electric vehicle charging stations sprouting across the region we boldly expand,
Climate change and biodiversity are in focus as, united against threats, we firmly stand.
The nation's best Internet speeds and mobile coverage to reach the farthest divide;
With airstrips in Dubbo and Bodangora we connect our people far and wide.
Council has a challenge to meet the workforce needs and help businesses expand;
A vibrant and diverse economy with job opportunities is what we have planned.
Councillors are open and transparent and feedback loops help us succeed;
Sustainably managing finances and resources for a region of opportunity, growth, and need.
In this region we come together as one to face the untamed challenges, side by side;
In the heart of the state, our residents tell the story forever embedded with pride.
