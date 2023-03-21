Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Business

Dubbo Lawyer Jennifer Spear speaks up for regional women lawyers in new industry group

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated March 21 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo-based Jennifer Spear, Vice President of NWRL, has a particular interest in fostering the collegiality and wellbeing of regional women lawyers. Picture by Belinda Soole

Vicarious trauma is a reality facing lawyers and is a particular problem for regional women lawyers, according to the vice president of a new industry body.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.