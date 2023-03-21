Vicarious trauma is a reality facing lawyers and is a particular problem for regional women lawyers, according to the vice president of a new industry body.
Jennifer Spear, lawyer at Dubbo-based Duffy Elliott Lawyers, and vice president of NSW Women Regional Lawyers (NWRL), says it's crucial to have support structures in place for women lawyers in the regions.
"Wellbeing is crucial and it's been identified as a really big issue across a number of organisations - but regional women lawyers are carrying that isolation and carrying the weight of a family on their shoulders," Ms Spear told the Daily Liberal.
"They have some pretty unique challenges, and a particular passion of mine is to see what we can do to help out."
Ms Spear said NRWL was launched because there was a gap in the market for strong representation for women regional lawyers who have "pretty unique experiences".
"We have a lot of organisations that focus on either districts alone, and the Law Society itself tries to do what it can for NSW as a whole, but to actually have a voice for the representation and advocate for women in the regions - it's a fairly niche area," she said.
They hope to foster collegiality and help women in the profession overcome the isolation they feel in regional and rural areas and "provide some advocacy for some resources" that have been "lacking in the regions".
"There's a lot of socioeconomic disadvantage out there ... I think women in the regions play a significant role to try to support their communities," Ms Spear said.
"My focus is trying to identify the challenges that women lawyers face out here, but discussing opportunities as well to how can we overcome those challenges and come together as a profession."
The group hopes to open chapters in many regional towns including Dubbo in the future.
NRWL works to ensure current and future women lawyers in regional NSW have the same benefits and opportunities as their Sydney CBD colleagues.
The group is holding its first one-day conference at the Canobolas Hotel in Orange on March 24 - bookings at www.nrwl.org.au. It will cover topics including attracting and supporting more women lawyers in the bush as well as ways the legal sector can assist in addressing the health crisis in regional and rural NSW.
Conference speakers from the Orana region will include senior judicial registrar Kelly Friend of the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia (Dubbo Registry), and Mudgee-based Sally Callander, principal of Sally Callander Law and Regional Lawyer of the Year 2022 at the Australian Law Awards.
NWRL president and Central Coast-based lawyer, Michelle Meares, said the new body is about giving women lawyers from regional, rural and remote areas of the state a voice. She said it is about inclusion, consultation, diversity and increased regional representation for all NSW women lawyers.
"There is interest from women lawyers to make the move to regional areas for reasons including lifestyle and a better work life balance. But they can experience unique issues such as distance and resulting lack of collegiality, isolation, lack of critical services for their clients, impacts of climate and, in some areas, significant socio-economic disadvantage," she said.
"Women lawyers in the regions play important roles in their communities and undertake significant pro bono work."
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
