"I am feeling so lucky to have the love and support from my friends, family, and colleagues and all of the people in the community who donated for breast cancer research."
That was how young breast cancer sufferer Sophie Mill felt following an emotional head shave on Saturday.
Mill shared her breast cancer story earlier this month in the hope of raising awareness among young people and getting more to be tested for any signs of breast cancer.
Last Saturday, two of her friends - Jacob Missen and Luke Hibbard - shaved their heads to raise funds for the National Breast Cancer Foundation and to urge young women to become aware that breast cancer is becoming more common in ages 20 to 39 years.
Last year, 24 per cent of women diagnosed with breast cancer were between ages 20-39.
On Saturday, Miss Mill's parents Beth and Garry were by her side alongside with her sister Julie, who is Mr Hibbard's partner.
Miss Mill also shaved her had, adding to the occasion.
"I did it for Sophie to let her know she is not alone. We're all here to do whatever we can," Mr Hibbard said.
"To shave my hair is a small trivial thing that might give Sophie an uplift but I feel it's the least I could do."
Miss Mill said pf her own hair "it is getting very thin and falling off because of chemotherapy so it was time to shave it, too".
Mr Missen had long hair for many years and he initiated the awareness fundraiser for Miss Mill that has now exceeded the $1,000 target for the foundation's ongoing efforts to research a possible cure for the scourge claiming thousands of women's lives.
"It was a beautiful Saturday afternoon and Sophie was just awesome, also overwhelmed that we were all there for her," Mr Missen said.
Watching Miss Mill on Saturday, Mr Hibbard said: "She's so strong, very brave, and braver than I expected from someone so young. It's a massive thing to do, to show a lot of bravery and we [Sophie's family] are incredibly proud of her."
Mr Hibbard said he had seen his own family members affected by cancer but they were caught off guard in Sophie's case.
"More than ever, it's important to get yourself checked, look after yourself, and stay healthy," Mr Hibbard said of the family's message to all young women.
To support Sophie's fundraising campaign for the National Breast Cancer Foundation, click here.
To learn about breast screening appointments in Dubbo and eligibility for free checks on women, click here.
