Friends shave their head in support of Dubbo breast cancer sufferer Sophie Mill

By Elizabeth Frias
Updated March 21 2023 - 11:04am, first published 11:00am
From left, Jacob Missen, Sophie Mill and Luke Hibbard after having their long locks shaved on Saturday, March 18, 2023 to raise funds for National breast Cancer Foundation. Photo by Shot First Media

"I am feeling so lucky to have the love and support from my friends, family, and colleagues and all of the people in the community who donated for breast cancer research."

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

