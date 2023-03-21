Daily Liberal
Nsw Election

Nationals candidate Dugald Saunders ordered to remove non-compliant election billboard in Dubbo

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated March 21 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 12:30pm
Only days out from the state election, the NSW Nationals have agreed to take down a billboard-sized election poster in Dubbo after it was found to be non-compliant with state planning laws.

AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

