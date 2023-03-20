Matters of State | Boosts for local organisations, farmers and our health system

It's been an extremely busy week this week, with pre-poll voting kicking off across our Dubbo Electorate.
Pre-poll is being held this week at The Wesley Centre - Uniting Church on Church Street Dubbo, Apex Oval Dubbo, Wellington Civic Centre, Narromine Shire Council and Mudgee's St Johns Anglican Hall.
To check times please go to: https://elections.nsw.gov.au/.../find-my.../districts/dubbo
Election day is also approaching this Saturday 25th March, voting will be open from 8am-6pm. For more information on where you can vote please go to: https://elections.nsw.gov.au/elections/find-my-electorate/districts/dubbo or call the NSW Electoral Commission on 1300 135 736
Great news for our farmers this week!
A re-elected NSW Liberal and Nationals Government will double the amount farmers can access under a $1 billion expansion of the successful Farm Innovation Fund.
Farmers will now be able to borrow up to $2 million to identify and address risks to their businesses, improve on-farm infrastructure and ensure long-term productivity and sustainable land use.
Not only are we planning to increase the maximum loan amount from $1 million to $2 million, we also want to expand the program so the loan can be accessed for the adoption of new technologies, the usage of automation and robotics to address labour shortages and carbon farming infrastructure.
To date, more than $840 million in loans under the Farm Innovation Fund, Seafood Innovation Fund and Drought Assistance Fund have been approved, assisting more than 8,600 NSW farmers to help launch crucial innovation and infrastructure projects.
Great news for some of our local organisations.
Dubbo Turf Club and The Golden Oldies Truck Club were successful in receiving grants to fund new defibrillators.
Dubbo racegoers will be able to enjoy peace of mind trackside with the support of the NSW Government's $4500 for the Dubbo Turf Club.
Truck lovers and show-goers across the region are set to benefit from a roving piece of life-saving equipment thanks to $3000 to buy a new defibrillator.
The Local Sport Defibrillator Grant Program is extremely popular with over $500,000 dedicated to this round of funding.
For more information on the Local Sports Defibrillator Program go to www.sport.nsw.gov.au.
It was fantastic to announce that Dubbo, Narromine and Wellington Hospitals will receive $600,000 to develop a masterplan for the continued transformation of health care across our electorate, if the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is re-elected.
This week we met with past members of The Dubbo Health Council to announce the $600,000 investment to finalise the build at Dubbo Hospital, whilst mapping out future works at Wellington Hospital and Narromine's Health Service.
The masterplan for Dubbo Hospital will look at the potential future investment in new services including inpatient wards, specialist rehabilitation and paediatric zones as well as enhancements to palliative care, mental health care and integration between primary, allied and community health services on site.
