Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton has serious concerns about the Labor Government's $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund Bill damaging Australian manufacturers.
With power bills rising for households and businesses, the Labor Government has been making deals with the Greens which once again attack the resources sector, Mr Coulton says.
The government has said the National Reconstruction Fund (NRF) will support, diversify and transform Australia's industry and economy, helping to create secure, well-paid jobs, securing future prosperity, and driving sustainable economic growth.
The seven priority economic areas the NRF will fund are renewables and low emission technologies, medical science, transport, value-add in agriculture such as forestry and fisheries, value-add in resources such as defence capability and enabling capabilities.
According to Mr Coulton the fund is excluding areas such as coal, gas and native forestry.
The NRF is modelled on Labor's Clean Energy Finance Corporation and will be governed by an independent board making independent investment decisions.
It will be able to invest through a range of financing including loans, equity and guarantees.
Mr Coulton said without affordable and reliable energy Australian manufacturing is likely to suffer considerably.
"The Labor Government has caved to demands from the Greens to push this bill through parliament and I have no confidence in it," Mr Coulton said.
READ MORE:
"Power prices for hundreds of thousands of Australians are set to rise by more than 20 per cent in the next few months and the last thing we need right now is to shun energy producers."
Mr Coulton said manufacturers rely on cheap energy to make things onshore.
"But if the Labor Government doesn't start to support our energy suppliers and bring power prices down this will force more manufacturing offshore - that means less jobs for Australians," he said.
"While the resources and forestry industry are the only industries singled out for prohibition in this Fund, every industry is being affected by increases in power prices.
"The Labor Government says it wants to build our industrial base and boost regional economic development, but without affordable and reliable energy I fail to see how this can be achieved."
Another area of concern Mr Coulton has is that smaller businesses will be less able to access assistance under this Bill than they were under the Coalition's Modern Manufacturing Strategy, which the Labor Government is seeking to replace.
"I question how this money will be spent. What I don't want to see is the National Reconstruction Fund Bill enabling the government to install a Labor-picked board to spend up to $15 billion of taxpayer funds on Labor-picked priorities," he said.
"Labor priorities rarely result in a good outcome, especially for people in the Parkes electorate."
Prime minister Anthony Albanese said the fund will play a key part in ensuring Australia is a country that makes things.
"It will help create secure local jobs, boost sovereign capability and diversify our nation's industry and economy," he said.
"The National Reconstruction Fund will help Australia capture the opportunities of today and tomorrow, building on our natural and competitive strengths to create a future made in Australia."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.