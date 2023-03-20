It might not have been the piece of silverware they were after but Dubbo CYMS didn't leave the Western under 21s competition empty-handed.
The Shawn Townsend-coached outfit finished the competition off in style, defeating Woodbridge 26-8 to win the Plate Final.
After finishing fourth, CYMS were straight into the lower final and it was five-eighth Mitch Cleary who starred, scoring a double.
For Townsend, he was pretty happy with how the young Fishies performed on a hot day at Wellington.
"It was a good day," he said.
Jayden Hyde, Will Edwards and Jacob Bell also crossed the line for CYMS, with Harry Stimpson slotting three goals in the victory.
Down on a few troops due to other commitments, Townsend was impressed by how the group played particularly in the final.
"We had a couple out with work and other things," he said.
"It just gave the boys a bit more time on the field and was a chance to try some kids in different positions.
"It was good for them, we liked it. The kids got more game time, it just took a little bit longer to get where we are going.
"We didn't train together really, they got the idea at the back end of the last game."
Earlier in the day, CYMS were defeated by Orange Orangutans 18-0, a team who went on to defeat Nyngan in the Cup preliminary final.
A side full of bottom-age players, Townsend hopes the bulk of the group stays together going forward.
"Hopefully (they stay together), you might get a few of them who won't hang around," he said.
"Some will go off to get jobs or go to uni and so on, hopefully, we can keep most of them.
"Next year we might get an influx of under 18s playing when they are 19 so it sets itself up good.
"It's a good little competition."
Temperatures at Wellington got close to 40 degrees celsius on Saturday and Townsend joked about his side's preparation before their matches.
"It was (a hot one), there were no warm-ups or anything," he said.
"It was actually cooler outside than it was in the sheds.
"They all enjoyed it."
Nyngan were brave in their match earlier in the day against Bathurst St Pat's, taking it right to the minor premiers in a fixture which finished 12-all.
Following the draw, Nyngan took on Orange for a spot in the final against St Pat's but it wasn't to be for the Tigers.
Orange took the match 17-12 and booked themselves a spot in the competition's final which will be played this weekend in Bathurst.
