A $6.5 million funding promise from the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government would enable Dubbo PCYC to help 240 at-risk young people per year, gain life skills including those required to enter the workforce.
This is according to PCYC NSW Head of Youth Resilience and Social Impact, Justine Russell, who said the state-wide funding would allow the Dubbo branch to introduce programs including Fit for Work, Stepping Up and a course called Job Ready.
These programs are designed to help provide skills, training and support for young people to become work ready.
In addition to this, programs aimed at connection of young people to their communities through participation, and engaging and skill-building activities, would benefit from the funding.
"By utilising PCYC's best practice, evidence-based framework, and consulting with youth, we can create effective and impactful life skills programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed in their personal and professional lives," Ms Russell said.
"We will be able to engage a minimum of 240 young people per annum through the roll out of these programs in Dubbo."
The funding will also extend the Fit for Life program from one to two days per week, and introduce the U-Nites program which engages youth in safe, supervised activities on Friday and/or Saturday nights.
Deputy Premier, Minister for Regional NSW and Minister for Police, Paul Toole, said the funding was part of a $36 million investment in the next generation aimed at keeping at-risk youth on track in regional areas.
"This funding represents the biggest ever investment in the expansion of PCYC programs in NSW and one that will have far-reaching benefits in the bush," Mr Toole said.
"We know these PCYC programs work - and for some kids they will be absolutely life-changing - which is why we want to roll them out to more young people in more locations.
"These important programs are not only diverting kids from poor choices, they're helping them find a sense of purpose and set goals for their future. This investment will help the next generation of kids in the regions to reach their potential."
Ms Russell said the funding would enhance the "fantastic work" that is currently being done at the Dubbo club.
"With the additional funding we will be able to deliver life changing programs to young people focused on increasing their resilience, connection to community, health and wellbeing and work readiness," Ms Russell said.
What's Ms Russell's message to the Dubbo community?
"Every young person's situation and skills are different. These programs work with young people in an individualised way to ensure that the program directly meet the needs of each young person involved," she said.
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said: "We know how important a role PCYCs play in allowing children to connect with their local communities, socialise with other young people, participate in an active and healthy lifestyle and keep them away from potential crime."
PCYC CEO, Dominic Teakle, said PCYC programs develop life skills, teamwork and mindfulness "which changes people's lives and creates hope for a better future".
"The whole community benefits when a young person contributes positively to society and is diverted from an alternative path of counter-productive behaviour," Mr Teakle said.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
