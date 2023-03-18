John Smart has been part of some of the most famous horse racing events in Australia and the thrill of those moments was repeated at a packed Dawson Park on Saturday.
Formerly a strapper for the champion galloper Octagonal - a winner of 10 Group 1 races and member of the Australian Racing Hall of Fame - Smart is a greyhound trainer these days and scored the biggest win of his career when Showman Jack won the prestigious Country Classic (605m) at Dubbo.
Showman Jack ($4.40) produced a stirring run in the world's richest middle distance event.
Victorian hope Ailee Bale ($13) began brilliantly from box seven for Mark Delbridge and was out by more than three lengths at one point while Showman Jack and Jackpot Joan ($10) led the chase.
In the final lap, Smart's hope made ground on the leader down the back straight and moved around the outside on the bend to draw level before kicking clear to take out the $125,000-to-the-winner event.
"Unbelievable. What a buzz," Smart said while struggling for words during the post-race interview.
"It was like the old days when Octagonal won when I was strapping him and he used to win.
"He's my little 'Occy'."
The trainer and his wife Julie laughed about the "life-changing" result, stating paying the mortgage off would now be a whole lot easier.
"We're just battlers with one or two dogs," Smart added.
Smart had contested a number of Group 1 greyhound races in the past and while there had been seconds and third, that big win had eluded him.
The trainer from Camden had a good feeling about things when he saw Showman Jack - who started from box eight - travelling behind the leader.
"When he was running second I knew he was a strong dog, like his mum," Smart said, the mother Lovelace having scored 12 wins and 29 placings in a 75-start career.
Showman Jack won the feature event in front of another bumper Dubbo crowd by two-and-a-quarter lengths while Ailee Bale was second and Jackpot Joan remained third ahead of Central West hope Nangar Rocket ($5.50).
The $3.40 favourite for the Country Classic, the Anthony Lord-trained Bandit Jane, had to settle for fifth after never truly getting into the race.
Making the night even special for Dubbo Greyhound Racing Club was a quartet of winners for president and trainer Shayne Stiff.
Melissa Keeping's victory in the $10,000-to-the-winner Orana Vet fourth and fifth grade series final over 400m headlined the haul.
Golden Bullet, Pepper Keeping and Clint Keeping also won in what was a night to remember for Stiff.
Golden Bullet's win was a proud one given it was the latest victory for the first dog the club has syndicated.
The horde of owners were trackside to see the $8 chance take out the Barcia Blue Boy at Stud Final (318m) and take his record to seven wins in 12 career starts.
"There's 20 very, very happy owners there. It's the first dog they've owned," Stiff said.
"I couldn't tip him in the race, most of the dogs there had won more races than he's had starts but he just keeps on improving.
"A big thanks to Noelene Walsh at Nyngan who gave us this dog and I think he's got a bright future.
"I didn't think he could beat dogs of that calibre in that race. I'm very happy for the owners.
"I'm over the moon."
