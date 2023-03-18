On the road to Bourke
It was good to be on the road again last week, and on the way to Bourke I stopped at a grain receival site to talk to locals about the rail line which runs from Burren Junction to Merrywinebone. This section of rail is in need of work, and concerned stakeholders joined myself and Jasen Ramien from Walgett Shire Council to discuss what can be done.
Once in Bourke I met with Bourke Shire Council to find out how things are going around town and then with various groups including Bourke Aboriginal Corporation Health Service who recently began providing the Integrated Team Care (ITC) service, which supports Aboriginal people with chronic illnesses. I was also able to visit Catholic Care Wilcannia-Forbes who received $760,000 in Federal funding to roll out intervention projects aimed at diverting at-risk youth away from a life of crime. They have used this money to establish the Bourke Youth Van which will provide transport to get young people off the streets and into positive activities.
Bourke and District Children's Services recently received $755,085 in Federal funding so I was able to catch up with them and listen to how this money will assist them with providing children's services in their community.
It is always a pleasure to meet with Alistair Ferguson and Phil Sullivan from the Bourke Tribal Council and before I left Bourke we were able to catch up and discuss their views on the Voice to Parliament as well as local initiatives including the Maranguka Justice Reinvestment Project. This was the first major justice reinvestment trial in Australia and has been a leading example of community-led solutions to reduce incarceration and build stronger, safer communities.
Meetings in Brewarrina
In Brewarrina I met with Brewarrina Aboriginal Medical Service who have also begun providing the Integrated Teams Care (ITC) program, which was formerly run by Maari Ma under the name Marrabinya. I am aware that these services are crucial to the lives of many of my constituents, and under the leadership of people such as Chief Operational Manager Katrina Ward I trust that this transition will be a positive one.
It was a privilege to visit the Brewarrina Aboriginal Cultural Museum and have a conversation with Burra McHughes, Brad Hardy and their team about how this culturally significant museum is going. They rely heavily on tourism, so I encourage anyone travelling through Brewarrina to pay them a visit, as they are experienced and knowledgeable people making sure the history of this area is told.
It was great to present new flags in-person to the students and staff of the new Brewarrina Christian School and to catch up with Brewarrina Shire Council, who updated me on the challenges and developments occurring in the area.
Senator Dean Smith visits the Parkes electorate
I was pleased that Senator Dean Smith, Shadow Minister for Competition, Charities and Treasury and Liberal Senator for Western Australia, could join me in Moree to visit some of the wonderful charity groups operating in the Parkes electorate.
Gwydir Industries are a crucial support for people with a disability in the region, providing assistance with employment, and Flat Track Moree and Centacare in Narrabri do amazing work assisting local people in terrible difficulty. Flat Track Moree was founded with the motto to "keep kids alive, out of jail and chasing their hopes and dreams" which is such a need for young people in Moree. These organisations are making a big difference at a local level.
Senator Smith accompanied me to Narrabri's local Meals on Wheels as well as Summit Community Services to learn about the ways in which these services are engaging daily with those who need assistance in our regional towns. I know that during his time in the Parkes electorate the Senator gained a deeper understanding of the obstacles people in rural communities face as well as the need to support those on the front lines working to change lives.
