Once in Bourke I met with Bourke Shire Council to find out how things are going around town and then with various groups including Bourke Aboriginal Corporation Health Service who recently began providing the Integrated Team Care (ITC) service, which supports Aboriginal people with chronic illnesses. I was also able to visit Catholic Care Wilcannia-Forbes who received $760,000 in Federal funding to roll out intervention projects aimed at diverting at-risk youth away from a life of crime. They have used this money to establish the Bourke Youth Van which will provide transport to get young people off the streets and into positive activities.