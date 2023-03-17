St. Patrick's Day spirit was clear to see around the city on Friday as the Dubbo Celtic Dancer spread some Irish cheer.
To the joy of many onlookers in Macquarie Street on Friday morning, the group of dancers young and old put on a free show of Irish jigs and Riverdance-style moves all to the tune of the fiddle.
As well as the main street performance, the group also danced up a storm during private shows at the Kintyre Living retirement village and the South Lakes Early Learning centre while they will bring the curtain down on St Patrick's Day when appearing at the Old Bank from 7-9pm on Friday.
"We're definitely going a bit over-the-top this year with our shamrocks," said Karen Armstrong, principal of the Dubbo Celtic Dancers, on Thursday during the build-up to the performances.
"I personally don't go that puffy and bright but we decided it was time for some fun. By the time the dancers get to the pub in the evening there'll be green everywhere."
Ms Armstrong said Dubbo Celtic Dancers only launched in 2020 and already has 36 members who are "like a real close knit family".
The group caters for dancers of all ages - including a large number of mums whose children are also involved.
"They're probably the powerhouse. There's only one mum who hasn't danced as a child so they've all come with some skills, and they're just really good at it," she said.
"We even have four generations in one family - there's a four-year-old and then her mum and her grandma."
To find out more about how to join the Dubbo Celtic Dancers check out the troupe's Facebook page.
